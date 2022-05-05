Julia puts best foot forward on retirement walk

Julia Baron has started her charity walk

Charity chief executive Julia Baron, who is stepping down after 22 years at the helm of Community Resource, kicked off her epic trail at 10am, Wednesday, May 4 from Kingsland Bridge in Shrewsbury, and will finish in Whitchurch next week.

Community Resource supports people and communities facing challenges across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin. Its work includes helping people to maintain their health and independence, giving grants to those in need and working with local groups so they can help their own communities to thrive.

Ms Baron will be walking around 10-to-15 miles a day, stopping off at organisations and services that have been supported Community Resource. She will also be joined on different stages of the route by local people who have been helped by or worked with the charity.

After setting off surrounded by colleagues and well-wishers, Julia passed a ‘cheer squad’ made up of children from Meole Brace C of E Primary School, then visited Bayston Hill Memorial Hall and Condover Village Hall. She finished the day at Dorrington Village Hall at around 4pm.

Ms Baron said: “I’ve had a great start to the challenge and have really felt the support from people willing me on my way. It has been particularly heartening to be welcomed in by some local village halls, as offering support to them is service the charity has provided for many years.”

Allan Caswell, from Bayston Hill Memorial Hall, said: “We were thrilled to welcome Julia and her walking companions on the first day of her challenge.

"The guidance we’ve received from Community Resource over the years has helped us immensely and we will certainly miss Julia once she retires! We wish her the best of luck with the rest of her walk.”

Other stops on Julia’s journey include Bishop’s Castle Foodbank, the National Trust’s Sunnycroft and the Lyneal Trust in Ellesmere. She will cross the finish line at Tilstock Bradbury Village Hall, Whitchurch, on Wednesday 11 May.

Here is the full route:

Wednesday May 4: Shrewsbury to Dorrington

Thursday May 5: Oswestry

Friday May 6: Haughmond to Wem

Monday May 9: Ironbridge to Wellington

Tuesday May 10: Bishop’s Castle to Clun

Wednesday May 11: Ellesmere to Whitchurch

In February Julia announced her plans to retire at the end of August after over 22 years as the CEO of the charity.

As well as celebrating her legacy, she hopes her walk will raise awareness of the charity’s continuing work.

To find out more about the challenge and to support Julia, visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/Juliasontheway

Community Resource supports people to stay active and connected to their community and to maintain their health and independence so they live life to the full. It helps people improve their prospects with access to work opportunities, and give a helping hand to those in need through small grants.

We work with local meeting places and groups through our membership scheme to build thriving communities, and we partner with organisations and policy makers to make sure the people of Shropshire have a fair voice.