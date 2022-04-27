Views sought over controversial Shrewsbury health hub plan

NHS bosses are calling on people to share their thoughts on a health and wellbeing hub in Shrewsbury. Discussions have been held over amalgamating eight GP surgeries to create the hub, a move which would affect 65,000 patients.

The new hub, which could open in July 2025, could also cater for x-rays, scans, midwives and outpatient clinics from the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, as well as a host of other services.

Campaigners including local councillors have expressed concerns that the move may result in less GP availability, however the Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) insists it represents a significant investment in healthcare.

In its latest listening exercise, the CCG will be carrying out a series of focus groups in May.

Dr Charlotte Hart, GP and clinical lead for the Shrewsbury Health and Wellbeing Hub, said: “We really hope that the hub will be a local facility to be proud of, delivering fantastic health and wellbeing support at the heart of the community we serve.

“To deliver this, understanding what is important to local people is important to us. The views of our communities will be integral in shaping the clinical model and improving our plans. We’d love to hear their thoughts.

“We will listen to everything that the community tells us about what’s important to them when they access local services and their thoughts on a health and wellbeing hub, and we will use this to inform our plans for the new facility.

“This is an incredibly exciting time for healthcare in Shrewsbury and we encourage everyone to share their feedback during the focus group events and help us to shape the future of local healthcare in the town.”

GP surgeries affected by the health hub move would be Mytton Oak Surgery, Radbrook Green Surgery, The Beeches Medical Practice, Claremont Bank Surgery, Belvidere Medical Practice, Marden Medical Practice, Marysville Medical Practice and South Hermitage Surgery.

The focus groups will run between May 26 and 31, with a mix of online and face to face events. If you would like to take part in the focus groups, fill out the online questionnaire to register your interest. Further information about the health and wellbeing hub can be found on the CCG website.

People without internet access, can request a telephone interview by calling 0333 150 3069. If you have any questions or queries, or if you would like to request the documents in other languages and formats, email mlcsu.involvement@nhs.net or call 0333 150 3069.