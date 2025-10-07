Severn Hospice dragon boats smash £100k barrier – with plans already afloat for 2026

Severn Hospice’s two-day Dragon Boat Festival in July saw 51 fearless teams take to the Shrewsbury water in spectacular dragon boats, cheered on by thousands of spectators.

Crews from across Shropshire paddled in pursuit of glory, with the coveted title of Dragon Boat Festival Winners decided in a thrilling finale each day.

The fundraising figure for this year’s event has now been confirmed at just over £110,000 – smashing all previous records.

Severn Hospice's Dragon Boat Festival raised more than £110k for the charity.

Lizzy Ellis, Event Fundraiser at Severn Hospice, said: “We are so grateful to every single team, supporter and spectator who made this year’s event such a roaring success – and to have raised more than £110,000 is just incredible.

“It’s Hospice Care Week this week, highlighting how hospices do so much more than provide clinical care. Everything we do is only possible thanks to amazing supporters like our Dragons’ fundraisers.

“With our operating costs continuing to rise each year, every pound makes a huge difference for the local families who need us. We simply couldn’t do what we do without our community.”

Charles from the Marilyn Mon Row team – Dragon Boat Festival Champions 2025 – said his team was already looking forward to next year’s event: "It was such a fantastic day and I enjoyed it so much that I couldn’t wait to book for 2026 – our team has already reserved a boat!"

The flagship fundraiser is set to return to the River Severn on July 18 and 19 next year, and demand is higher than ever.

Saturday is already fully booked, but spaces remain for Sunday, giving both new and returning teams the chance to get onboard.

Workplaces, sports clubs, community groups and circles of friends are all invited to take part, with prizes not only for the fastest crews but also for the best fancy dress, highest fundraisers and more.

Lizzy added: “Our Dragon Boat Festival has become a real highlight of the Shrewsbury summer, and it’s fantastic to see teams joining us from all corners of the region.

“If you’ve ever thought about giving it a go, now’s the time to get your team together – it’s a day like no other.”

To register your team or find out more, contact the Severn Hospice fundraising team on 01743 236565 or read more at: www.severnhospice.org.uk/events.