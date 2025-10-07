'I am honoured to have been appointed': South Shropshire town gets a new clerk

Connor Furnival has been working as an interim clerk for Church Stretton Town Council for several months, but has now been appointed permanently.

He has 10 years of local government experience.

A spokesperson for Church Stretton Town Council said: "Following ratification by the town council on September 23, Church Stretton Town Council are pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Connor Furnival as the new town clerk of Church Stretton.

"Mr Furnival has been with us for a few month’s helping in a locum capacity and now takes this appointment on a permanent basis.

"Mr Furnival has worked in local government for 10 years, obtaining awards and accreditations to his work along the way and joins us at a vital time as we approach the challenge of devolution."

Mr Furnival said “I am honoured to have been appointed to this role, the community have been very supportive in my early days and I look forward to working very hard to make sure that Church Stretton gets the best deal for local people as is possible.

"It is my duty and goal that local services are run smoothly and that we provide whatever we can, wherever practicable to ensure that local people, businesses and visitors can benefit from their local government services and that Church Stretton continues to be a thriving community for all to enjoy."

If you wish to meet with the town clerk an appointment can be made by contacting the town council on 01694 722113 during office hours, or by emailing reception@churchstretton-tc.gov.uk.