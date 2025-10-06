Family-run Telford logistics specialist celebrates record turnover of nearly £7 million after growing fleet from 3 to 39

G Force Express Ltd, based in Telford, has boosted turnover to almost £7 million – a major increase from the £100,000 it recorded in its first year of trading.

G Force Express Ltd

The logistics specialist, which provides pallet and parcel deliveries, warehousing and international distribution, was bought out by managing director Sam Ravenscroft and director Richard Marshall in 2023.

The duo have set their sights on further growth following diversification of their services and investments in the company's fleet.

G Force Express Ltd was initially set up by Sam and three family members in 1993 to provide parcel courier services and has grown its team from a handful of staff to 42.

It has also increased its fleet from three vehicles to 39 as its portfolio of services and customer base has grown.

Sam and Richard credit their shareholder membership of national pallet network Pallet-Track, which they joined in 2008, with helping the business to grow and develop.

On its first night, G Force Express Ltd handled 15 pallets on behalf of the network; now it handles an average of 300 pallets per night.

To mark the continued success of the partnership, the firm has added six new G Force Express and Pallet-Track dual-branded trailers to its fleet.

Sam said: “As a business, we’ve developed to be able to offer our customers every service, from parcels, pallets and storage to dedicated distribution and international logistics, which has aided the growth of the business.

“It has also enabled G Force Express to also support the growth and success of our customers as they build their own businesses and require additional services.

“We are still very much a family-run business and we’re immensely proud of the fact; it reflects in our staff and our customer retention, as we maintain our family feel of personalised customer service and being honest in what we do.

“Those core values are very important to me and are what our success and reputation are built on.”

Richard said: “In terms of the future, we’re very committed to growth and we’re open to new opportunities.

“We’re currently looking for new land to increase our space, as we will soon outgrow our current site, which we purchased in 1999 and built our premises on.

“To accommodate our forecasted growth, we ideally need four acres and a 400,000 sq. ft warehouse to support the next phase of G Force Express.”

Stuart Godman, CEO at Pallet-Track, said: “It is fantastic to see the business thriving in an industry that has faced numerous challenges in recent years.”

“We are extremely proud to be supporting family businesses like G Force Express with its continued growth and partner with a team that shares Pallet-Track’s ethos and values as a shareholder member of our network. Many congratulations to Sam, Richard, and the team for these amazing results.”