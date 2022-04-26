Two people hurt in A49 smash in Shrewsbury

The crash happened on the A49 in the Battlefield area shortly before 10am on Tuesday.
Nobody was trapped in the vehicles.
A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 9.52am on Tuesday, April 26, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Shrewsbury involving three vehicles. No persons trapped. Crew made all vehicles electrically safe.
"One fire appliance was mobilised from Shrewsbury."
A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "We were called to reports of a multi-vehicle RTC at the junction of the A49 and A53 in Battlefield. We sent a paramedic officer to the scene and assessed two patients with minor injuries and they were discharged at the scene."