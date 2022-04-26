Two people hurt in A49 smash in Shrewsbury

The crash happened on the A49 in the Battlefield area shortly before 10am on Tuesday.

Nobody was trapped in the vehicles.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 9.52am on Tuesday, April 26, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Shrewsbury involving three vehicles. No persons trapped. Crew made all vehicles electrically safe.

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Shrewsbury."