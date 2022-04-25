Roadworks planned for major Shrewsbury road set to last up to two weeks

Whitchurch Road, Shrewsbury. Photo: Google

From May 9, for up to two weeks, Western Power Distribution will be carrying out cable reinforcement work on Whitchurch Road, Shrewsbury.

Work will take place outside numbers 32 to 70 – close to Morrisons.

The work will initially be carried out under temporary traffic lights to allow Western Power’s contractors to safely complete an excavation across the road.

As the work progresses the traffic management measures will be reduced with the remaining excavations completed within the pavement only.

Shropshire Council said that a traffic management operative will be on site from 7am to 7pm each day to monitor and react to any traffic build up within the area.