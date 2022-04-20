Grape line up for Shrewsbury festival

Dawn Penn

The Heal festival will take place at the West Midlands Showground on July 1 and 2 after being rescheduled due to pandemic restrictions and illness postponing the original date.

Shaun Ryder's Black Grape, reggae legend Dawn Penn and General Levy are all in the line up for the show, which features bands and performeres across various genres. More performers are expected to be added soon.

The show is billed as a wellbeing event, set up to help fundraise for local charities and CICs including COPE, PEACE, One LOVE and the Rural.

Alongside the music, there will be food, art, fun fair and attractions as well as a health and wellbeing zone featuring workshops, stalls, yoga and dance.

Tickets are initially £25, and are available at www.healfestival.co.uk