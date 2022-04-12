Memorial bench for big-hearted Shrewsbury market trader

Mike Jones

Mike Jones was known for his big personality and big heart at Shrewsbury Market Hall having been there for 30 years - and was one of its best known and longest serving traders. Now a bench has been installed so people can sit and reflect on his life

Mike and his wife, Jean, ran their business together for over thirty years, selling antiques and collectibles.

Rob Miles, market officer for Shrewsbury Town Council, said: "There has always been a bench in this area prior to the coronavirus pandemic and Mike would sit and have light-hearted banter with fellow traders and customers.

“Sadly, Mike passed away in April 2020 and it was decided that once Covid-19 restrictions were eased and it was safer for people to sit and chat, a new bench would be installed and bear Mike's name."

Funds of around £320 were donated by members of the public, which have been put towards the total cost of the new bench, which has been hand-crafted by local wood worker, Chris Nangle.

Proud Yorkshireman Mike was well known for sitting on a bench in the middle of the market, chatting to customers and loudly putting the world to rights.

In 2018 Mike was hailed a hero and honoured with a Mayor of Shrewsbury Award for bravely tackling and apprehending a thief who had stolen the day’s takings of another market trader.

In the two years before he died, Mike had been battling cancer, and had been making a good recovery until he unexpectedly collapsed and died aged 76.