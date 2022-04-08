Artists' collaboration in Shrewsbury is featured in television show

St Mary's lit up in the collaboration

The partnership between Joe Whale, known as Doodle Boy, and projectionist Andy McKeown saw Joe’s artwork beamed onto the walls of St Mary’s Church, filmed for Grayson’s Art Club, which airs on Channel Four on Friday .

The programme features Grayson and Philippa Perry meeting artists and exploring different forms of art, and regularly attracts viewing figures of more than a million people.

Philippa Perry travelled to Shrewsbury earlier this year to watch Joe drawing his vibrant doodle-style characters which were then projected onto the church walls in real time.

Jonathan Soden, owner of The Soden Collection in Wyle Cop and director of Shrewsbury BID, which supported the exhibition, said it was fantastic for the town’s artistic community.

“Shrewsbury has a flourishing art scene, and we were delighted to support this collaboration,” he said.

“Grayson’s Art Club is extremely popular and being featured on the programme is fantastic for the town as a whole.”

Joe began his doodling when he was just four and now 10 he has his own website and social media pages along with his work in businesses across the county.