Met Office amber warnings have been issued as Storm Amy will bring very strong winds and heavy rain for many in the north of the UK in the coming days.

Shropshire and the West Midlands have been given a yellow warning for wind from midnight tonight to 7pm on Saturday (October 4).

With the warning in place the National Trust has moved to alert the public to the planned closure of both Attingham Park near Shrewsbury and Sunnycroft in Wellington for Saturday.

Attingham Park

A post on the Attingham Park social media account said: "Due to predicted high winds from Storm Amy, both Attingham and Sunnycroft will be closed on Saturday, October 4."

It added that the decision has been taken for the safety of visitors and the National Trust team.

The post explained: "Attingham will be completely closed to all visitors on Saturday, October 4, for the safety of our visitors and our team.

"Hidden Home Tour ticket holders will be contacted by our central box office team to formally cancel and issue refunds."

The post offered the same advice for those booked on Sunnycroft House Tours.

Sunnycroft in Wellington

The statement continued: "Attingham will begin reopening in phases from 9am on Sunday, October 5, as our Ranger team carries out essential post-storm safety checks.

"Updates will be via social media and the website.

"Sunnycroft will reopen as planned from 10am on Sunday, October 5."

It added: "All affected bookings will be contacted by our central box office team to formally cancel and issue refunds.

"We’re so sorry for any inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding. Stay safe, everyone!"