Shropshire woman charged with terrorism offences

Detectives from Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands CTU have charged Sarah Wilkinson with five offences.

The 62-year-old from Bishop's Castle was charged on Sunday, West Mercia Police confirmed, all relating to her alleged support of Hamas - the proscribed terror group responsible for the October 7 massacre in Israel in 2023.

Support for Hamas is illegal under the Terrorism Act.

These are one charge of encouragement (of a proscribed group) under section 1 of the Terrorism Act 2000, one charge of dissemination (of a banned group's material) under section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2000, two charges of supporting (a proscribed terror group) under section 12 of the Terrorism Act 2006, and one charge of failing to comply with a Section 49 RIPA notice (Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act 2000).

She is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on October 20.

Wilkinson was arrested in August last year and bailed while the investigation continued.