We've picked out some of the best places in Shropshire and beyond to enjoy Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest is the world's largest 'volksfest', meaning an event combining food and drink with amusements and attractions and, in the case of Oktoberfest, combining a beer festival with a funfair held annually in Munich on the Theresienwiese.

It attracts seven million visitors a year and sees millions of litres of beer consumed from steins, plus tonnes of pretzels, sausages and potatoes eaten over the month-long celebration, which traditionally runs from mid September to the first Sunday in October.

It's become a worldwide celebration with pubs, clubs, venues, arenas and parks putting on Oktoberfest events with themed clothing, steins of beer, Oompah bands and Bavarian culture on display.

We've taken a look at some of the best places in Shropshire and beyond to celebrate Oktoberfest.

Friday, October 3 and Saturday, October 4 at The Quarry in Shrewsbury

Shropshire's biggest party will feature a huge marquee filled with ales, ciders, gin, wine, cocktails, and more, paired with street food and tasty treats from local exhibitors.

There will also be a live music stage with local bands, a comedy club, a silent disco and a Carpool Karaoke.

Guests are invited to wear lederhosen and enjoy the festivities.

From Friday, October 11 to Sunday, October 13 at Ludlow Brewery, The Railway Shed, Station Drive, Ludlow

Ludlow Brewery will be putting on a celebration of bier over three days, featuring lederhosen and street food.

Ludlow Brewery will feature three days of events

With free entry to the event, guests will be able to enjoy a stein or two of Ludlow lager or one of the guest lagers or ales.

There will be entertainment throughout the three days, including a ticketed gig on the Saturday evening, while there will be different food on offer each day, from hot dogs and meat baps to burgers and waffles.

Running each day until Friday, October 10 at the Hogshead, 186 Stafford Street, Wolverhampton

The city-centre pub has been running a full weekend of events and promotions for Oktoberfest and has welcomed guests to dust off their drindl and enjoy Bavaria's most famous festival.

The Hogshead has been the place in Wolverhampton city centre to enjoy Oktoberfest

The Hogshead has been offering a wide selection of craft beer and German-inspired food options, including Thornbridge Brewery providing two Oktoberfest-themed craft beers in Lukas, a Bavarian-style Helles lager, and Bayern, a Bavarian-style Pils.

It's also putting on a bottomless brunch and a range of German-inspired pizzas and burgers, including the Burger of the Month, the Deutsche Dog and a pizza special, the it's All About Sauerkraut Pizza.

Friday, October 3 and Saturday, October 4 at Green Duck Brewery taproom, Rufford Road, Stourbridge

The popular brewery and taproom will be putting on two days of Oktoberfest fun.

Green Duck Brewery will have a celebration in its taproom

Visitors will be able to try the new German-style Dark Lager "Quackenbrau" from the brewery, as well as enjoy two days of live music and a host of German cuisine from Grüne Ente Grill by Eat Cuisine Group.

The festival is free to enter and will run from 4pm to 11pm on Friday and from 1pm to 11pm on Saturday.

Friday, October 10 at the Mount Hotel, Mount Road, Tettenhall Wood, Wolverhampton

The Mount Hotel will have a big night of Bavarian fun

Guests are being invited to join a night of Bavarian comedy, beer, and entertainment with the Schuttgut Bavarians Comedy Oompah Show at one of the city's premier hotels.

Guests are encouraged to dress up in Oktoberfest attire, with a Best Dressed Competition on the night, with festivities starting at 7.30pm and the event running until 11.30pm, and tickets starting at £31.50.

There will be bench-style seating and there will be one Stein of Hoffmeister Beer on arrival and a Bratwurst, while additional drinks can be bought on the night.

Saturday, October 11 at the Stan Cullis Stand, Molineux Stadium, Waterloo Road, Wolverhampton

Oktoberfest will be coming to Molineux for the very first time at the WV1 Restaurant/Bar in the Stan Cullis Stand.

The Oktoberfest event, in association with Molson Coors, begins at 7pm, with live music kicking off one hour later, and tickets are priced at £35, which includes entry, a two-pint stein and a bratwurst.

There will be best dressed competitions for those in Oktoberfest attire, party games and live music, combining live brass with electronic drums, and performing club classics, throwback anthems and noughties dance music.

Saturday, October 18 at Warley RFC, Tat Bank Road, Oldbury

Warley Rugby Club will be holding a day-long Oktoberfest celebration alongside its first XV home match against Dudley Kingswinford second team.

There will be free entry to the event and it will feature entertainment, lots of stalls plus food, beer and fun.

Saturday, October 25 at Wolverhampton Racecourse, Conference Centre & Holiday Inn, Gorsebrook Road, Wolverhampton

The racecourse is well known as a venue for parties and events and so is putting on a full night of Bavarian fun for all attending the race night.

Dunstall Park will have a full day of Bavarian fun alongside a full race card

Taking place as part of the Ringside at the Racecourse, visitors will be able to enter a vibrant beer hall bursting with traditional music, German food including Bratwurst, Currywurst and Pretzels and steins of beer.

With people encouraged to dress in traditional clothing, it will an evening of fast-paced racing and Bavarian-style fun, with tickets starting at £26.

Saturday, October 25 at The Weaving Sheds, Worcester Road, Kidderminster

The Weaving Sheds will be the setting for two sessions of Oktoberfest fun for all ages, with the first session being from 12pm to 5pm for all ages and from 6pm to 11pm for people aged 18 and older.

It will include a traditional Bavarian beer hall with hundreds of benches clad in classic Bavarian tablecloths, lots of beer steins and other drinks, and a wide range of German lagers, spirits and cocktails, plus different sausages and other traditional foods.

The event has been organised by the Kidderminster BID and FAB Food Fest.