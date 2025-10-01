Shropshire's take on the iconic German beer festival descends on Shrewsbury's Quarry this weekend - on Friday evening and Saturday - October 3 and 4.

While most of those attending only need to know that the beer will be flowing, here's a full guide for those who want to be prepared for everything the festival has to offer.

When does Shropshire Oktoberfest take place? - The event is open from 5pm to 10pm on Friday, October 3, and noon to 10pm on Saturday, October 4.

Where is Shropshire Oktoberfest being held? - Shropshire Oktoberfest takes place in a giant marquee at the bottom of Shrewsbury's Quarry - which can be found following the postcode 'SY1 1JA', if you've never been before.

Live Music at Shropshire Oktoberfest

Is there live music at Shropshire Oktoberfest? - Live bands will be performing throughout both days, including Katie Brisbourne & DJ Dan Anderton, Callum & The Pookies, Hot Rox, and SkaBurst on Friday, and Radio Rumours, Midnight Symphony, Vorsprung Durch Oompah, Supersonic – The Sound of Oasis, Dirty Rockin Scoundrels, Groove Dynamite, Lost the Plot, and Ego Friendly on Saturday.

Any live comedy? - Saturday will feature a host of live comedy. Preston funny man, Tony Vino, will MC in the Lanyon Bowdler Live Lounge. Joining him on the lineup is Jonny Awsum - who shot to fame on BGT and has since headlined across the UK, James Dowdeswell - fittingly a leading comedian on the subjects of beer, wine and pubs, Keith Farnan - an Irish comedian who blends social commentary with playful wit, Shazia Mirza - award winning British stand-up comedian and writer, Alistair Barrie - known for his bitingtopical comedy, and Steve Gribbin - sharp-witted musical comedian mixing satire withsong.

What beers and other drinks can I look forward to at Shropshire Oktoberfest? - Fittingly for an event shaped in the image of the world's most famous beer festival Shropshire Oktoberfest has plenty to drink - with a huge variety of exhibitors on the line up.

Organisers are promising as many as 150 different drinks on offer, saying: "Shropshire Oktoberfest is all about championing independent drinks producers from our region - with a couple of German beers thrown in for good measure!

"Whether it’s beer brewed a few miles up the road, real Herefordshire perry, locally handcrafted gin, or wine from grapes grown in the town, expect over 150 quality tipples to choose from."

Drinks on offer include Bewdley Brewery's effort, which has announced they will be serving a special Oktoberfest Ale with a pink pump clip in honour of Shropshire Festivals. The Oktoberfest Ale is described as a 'full-bodied, hoppy golden ale with a sweeter aftertaste and an ABV of 5.0%'. There's also ABK Beers, Barbourne Cider & Perry, Geipel Brewing, Gwatkin Cider, Hofmeister German Beers, Hobsons, Kerry Vale Vineyard, Krombacher German Beers, Ludlow Brewing Co, Magic Dragon, Monkhide, RAD Beer, Ralph's Cider, Special Cider Company, The Shropshire Distillery, Two Farms Crisps and Draught Cider and Wrexham Lager.

A full line up is available on the Oktoberfest website.

What food can I look forward to? - It's not all beer with the street food village offering loads of tasty treats to choose from.

From bratwurst to burgers, churros to chips, and everything in between, there's plenty to keep you going during the party.

Reusable cups - On arrival people will be handed a reusable cup, which they are asked to keep and refill each time they purchase another drink.

There will be a cup washing station in the main marquee. Failure to keep hold of your cup incurs a £1 charge each time you are given a new one.

What to wear - While lederhosen is not compulsory there will be a prize for the best fancy dress each day - although people might want to prepare for the British autumn weather, even though the event takes place under cover.

The organisers said: "The event is underneath a huge marquee, but due to the British weather, some of our outside areas, such as the toilets or street food area may become muddy and therefore slippery.

"Please wear appropriate shoes, maybe not white trainers…

"Lederhosen and dirndls aren’t compulsory, but it’s much more fun when you dress up! We’re even hosting a fancy dress competition each day to crown the Best Dressed at Shropshire Oktoberfest 2025!

"If you’ve left it too late to buy an outfit, we’ll have a stall selling hats, headwear, eyewear, T-shirts etc, to get you in the party spirit!"

Toilets - There are toilets across the festival site for people to use, including a block of toilets in the street food area. VIP Toilets can be found at the back of the Start Tech VIP Area.

Can I still get a ticket? - Tickets can be bought on the day, but are not guaranteed - and are still available at a reduced price if booked ahead of the event.

Friday advanced tickets for adults are currently £17.50 online, with Saturday tickets £27.50.

Organisers urged people to book online to avoid missing out, saying: "Tickets are still available online and will be available to purchase on arrival, however, we cannot guarantee that tickets will not sell out on Saturday.

"If you're planning on coming along, we advise purchasing in advance online."

Searches and bag restrictions - Organisers have given advice on what can be taken in saying: "All festival goers will be searched on arrival, so please be patient if the queue is a little longer than normal.

"If you wish to bring a bag to Shropshire Oktoberfest, please ensure it is no bigger than an A4 piece of paper, 8.27inches x 11.69inches."

What is not allowed in to Shropshire Oktoberfest? - Organisers have also given details of what people cannot take in to the site with them, saying: "You are not able to bring any sharp items, drinking horns, drones, alcohol, unauthorised or professional film/video equipment, bags larger than A4, umbrellas larger than 30cm, animals (with the exception of assistance dogs), or any item that could be considered for the use of a weapon.

"Our security team will be operating bag searches on arrival, and any item that is not suitable will be confiscated to allow entry. We have plenty of seating all around the marquee so you shouldn’t need to bring additional seating for yourselves such as foldable chairs. If you do, please be patient when the security team searches the item thoroughly."

Should I bring cash - or do I pay for everthing by card? - Shropshire Festivals recommend taking cash as well as a bank card, saying: "Wi-Fi can be a little hit and miss in the Quarry and we wouldn’t want you to miss out!"

For more information about the event visit https://www.shropshireoktoberfest.co.uk/.