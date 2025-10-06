‘Celebrity’ baritone Roderick Williams to perform in Shrewsbury

Shropshire Music Trust has announced details of its 2025-26 programme, with one of the highlights being a concert by ‘celebrity’ baritone Roderick Williams.

He will be on stage at St Alkmund’s Church in Shrewsbury on October 10 performing Schubert’s Die schöne Müllerin with the Carducci Quartet.

“I’m looking forward to reconnecting with the local audience at St Chad’s. I hope the audience will enjoy Schubert’s story as told in this new colour,” said Roderick.

“It makes particularly good sense to perform in Shrewsbury as the Severn is such an integral part of life there and so too in this story.”

John Moore, musical director of The Shropshire Music Trust, said: “Roderick is an international star, constantly in demand on the concert platform and in recital, and We are really excited to welcome him to the county as part of our forthcoming programme.” Visit www.shropshiremusictrust.co.uk/tickets