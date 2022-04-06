Volunteers sought for Shrewsbury's historic Flaxmill

Friends of the Flaxmill volunteers at the historic site

Friends of the Flaxmill Maltings are aiming to expand their numbers in anticipation for the new Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings visitor experience later this year.

The building was the world's first iron-framed building and the forerunner to the modern skyscraper.

The Friends will be running volunteer information fairs at the Flaxmill Maltings on Friday, April 8 between 2pm and 4pm and between 5.30pm and 7.30pm, and then on Saturday, April 9 between 2pm & 4pm.

At these events, hosted at the Flaxmill Maltings in the Dye House, attendees will be able to meet the Friends’ staff and some of their existing volunteers, and find out what’s involved in being a part of the team.

Alan Mosley, chair of the Friends of the Flaxmill Maltings and leader of the town council, said: “We are deeply indebted to our volunteers, who have played a large part in telling the story of the Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings and bringing it to life over the last 12 years. Now we’re pleased to be welcoming many new volunteers into the Friends to carry our interesting and exciting work on into the future.

"The level of interest so far has been great which shows the enormous interest in this internationally important site which will soon be brought back to life at the heart of the community.”

The restoration of the Grade-I listed Main Mill and the Grade-II Kiln, led by site owners Historic England, is taking place, supported by a £20.7 million grant thanks to National Lottery players through The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Alastair Godfrey, project lead for Historic England, said: “As construction work on the Main Mill and Kiln reaches the final stage, we look forward to opening the doors to the restored Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings later in 2022. This volunteer recruitment drive by the Friends takes the project another step closer that moment.

"The time that the Friends’ volunteers generously give to this internationally significant place will be crucial to ensuring that future visitors will be warmly welcomed and have a positive experience while they are here.”

As a volunteer you could join the Friends in selling tickets, helping out in the new gift shop or visitor experience, stewarding at events, acting as a tour guide or behind the scenes with a research project looking into the past of the Flaxmill Maltings.

The pedestrian entrance to the site for the volunteer information fairs is through the large gates on Marshall’s Court and there will be parking for on the land directly in front of the Main Mill, which is accessed off the A5191. .