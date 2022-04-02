One coat or two? Salopians take part in charity's colour run

Sarah Martin, Alicia Martin 9, Zara Tomkins 10 and Rachel Tomkins from Shrewsbury..

And while they were at it, they painted the countryside, hedges, fields and most importantly themselves, and all the messy mayhem was for a great Shropshire cause.

Between 400 and 500 people turned up on Saturday at Sansaw Estate, Hadnall, for the Lingen Davies Charity Shrewsbury Colour Run.

Lizzy Coleman, of the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital-based cancer charity, revealed that the charity has just hit its £50,000 target to buy a new CT Scanner and to create three rooms for patients who have just received a cancer diagnosis.

So the thousands of pounds raised from the 600 people who paid to enter the colour run would go to the next target as the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund continues its mission to supporting cancer services for the people of Shropshire, Telford and Mid Wales.

"Everyone had a wonderful time," said Lizzy. "Thankfully the weather held out and we were so lucky with that.

"We are waiting for our next project but the money will go towards local cancer services and creating enhanced treatments."

She added: "It is so good to be back fundraising and I think people were keen to get out and support local charity too."

Lizzy said all the colours were from eco-friendly powder paint and would not cause any lasting issues for the environment or the people who took part.

She added that plans are afoot for next Spring's colour run event, but not before all the activities due this year.

For details about the charity and its events' calendar, visit https://www.lingendavies.co.uk/

Started in 1979 by Bernard Lingen, then Mayor of Shrewsbury, and local accountant Frank Davies, the charity has contributed around £18million in today’s prices to improve cancer services in the local area.

We estimate that around 75,000 people have had their cancer treatment and care improved through the impact of the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund.