Spring has sprung at Shrewsbury school with visit from cute farmyard animals

Amelia Davies, five, feeds a lamb with the help of Miss Gregory

The students at Coleham Primary School in Shrewsbury nurtured caterpillars, looked after tadpoles, observed chicks and bottle-fed lambs in their science lessons this week.

It comes just after National Science Week - a 10-day national celebration of Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) subjects.

As part of the curriculum at Coleham Primary, pupils are embracing science through the theme of 'Growth' – a topic that coincides with the season of spring and new life.

Bethany Williams, six, and Milo Higgins, seven, inspect the hatching eggs

Miss Harris, science leader, said: "Bringing the curriculum to life through meaningful experiences has been really empowering for the children.

"Special thanks must go to the secondary schools for sharing their expertise with pupils."

The animals were brought into the school thanks to farmer Guy Groves from Lyth Hill, who was happy to help and bring lambs into school to visit the reception children.

Penny Hopley, five, enjoys meeting the lambs

While reception bottle-fed lambs with the help of their teachers, the Year 1 class spent the day looking after tadpoles and Year 2 pupils waited for chicks to hatch.

The older pupils at the school have been busy growing vegetable plants which they plan to sell at the school's annual Plant & Craft Fair on May 7.

Mrs Nash gets up close and personal with a lamb

And the school would be interested to hear from anybody who is able to help grow plants for its community fair.

Coleham Primary School has worked in partnership with local secondary schools – Meole Brace School and The Priory School – to raise the profile of science.