Shropshire Star
New food hygiene ratings for 12 Shropshire pubs, restaurants and takeaways, including Go Go Greek in Wellington

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 Shropshire businesses, the Food Standards Agency’s (FSA) website shows.

By Megan Jones
Published

The FSA has published its latest set of hygiene scores for venues across Shropshire, including a selection of pubs, cafés, restaurants, and takeaways inspected in recent weeks.

Following inspections, the FSA awards hygiene ratings on a scale from 0 to 5 — with 0 indicating poor standards and 5 representing the highest level of cleanliness.

Restaurants, takeaways, and any businesses serving food are expected to display their rating, usually in the window, so it is visible to customers.

In the latest ratings, most of the businesses were handed a five rating, while four businesses were rated three or four.

The latest ratings for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin are listed below:

  • Park Street Kitchen, Wellington; rated 5 on August 21

Park Street Kitchen owner Emma Williams in Wellington
Park Street Kitchen owner Emma Williams in Wellington

  • Courtyard Cafe, Ironbridge; rated 5 on August 12

  • Tender Fried Chicken, Wellington; rated 5 on August 14

  • The Oddfellows Arms, Wellington; rated 5 on August 14

  • Old Fighting Cocks, Oakengates; rated 5 on August 7

The town has an abundance of pubs, including the Old Fighting Cocks
The Old Fighting Cocks in Oakengates

  • The Boot Micropub, Wellington; rated 5 on July 24 

  • Go Greek, Wellington; rated 5 on August 14

  • Bubble CiTea in Telford Centre; rated 5 on July 29

Oh My Cod, Oswestry. Photo: Google
Oh My Cod, Oswestry. Photo: Google

  • Oh My Cod, Oswestry; rated 3 on July 23

  • The Ol'Chemist, Shrewsbury; rated 4 on July 22

  • Divine Foods & Flames, Shrewsbury; rated 3 on July 16

  • Angel Bakes, Telford; rated 4 on July 15

