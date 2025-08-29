New food hygiene ratings for 12 Shropshire pubs, restaurants and takeaways, including Go Go Greek in Wellington

The FSA has published its latest set of hygiene scores for venues across Shropshire, including a selection of pubs, cafés, restaurants, and takeaways inspected in recent weeks.

Following inspections, the FSA awards hygiene ratings on a scale from 0 to 5 — with 0 indicating poor standards and 5 representing the highest level of cleanliness.

Restaurants, takeaways, and any businesses serving food are expected to display their rating, usually in the window, so it is visible to customers.

In the latest ratings, most of the businesses were handed a five rating, while four businesses were rated three or four.

The latest ratings for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin are listed below:

Park Street Kitchen, Wellington; rated 5 on August 21

Park Street Kitchen owner Emma Williams in Wellington

Courtyard Cafe, Ironbridge; rated 5 on August 12

Tender Fried Chicken, Wellington; rated 5 on August 14

The Oddfellows Arms, Wellington; rated 5 on August 14

Old Fighting Cocks, Oakengates; rated 5 on August 7

The Old Fighting Cocks in Oakengates

The Boot Micropub, Wellington; rated 5 on July 24

Go Greek, Wellington; rated 5 on August 14

Bubble CiTea in Telford Centre; rated 5 on July 29

Oh My Cod, Oswestry. Photo: Google