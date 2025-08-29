New food hygiene ratings for 12 Shropshire pubs, restaurants and takeaways, including Go Go Greek in Wellington
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 Shropshire businesses, the Food Standards Agency’s (FSA) website shows.
The FSA has published its latest set of hygiene scores for venues across Shropshire, including a selection of pubs, cafés, restaurants, and takeaways inspected in recent weeks.
Following inspections, the FSA awards hygiene ratings on a scale from 0 to 5 — with 0 indicating poor standards and 5 representing the highest level of cleanliness.
Restaurants, takeaways, and any businesses serving food are expected to display their rating, usually in the window, so it is visible to customers.
In the latest ratings, most of the businesses were handed a five rating, while four businesses were rated three or four.
The latest ratings for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin are listed below:
Park Street Kitchen, Wellington; rated 5 on August 21
Courtyard Cafe, Ironbridge; rated 5 on August 12
Tender Fried Chicken, Wellington; rated 5 on August 14
The Oddfellows Arms, Wellington; rated 5 on August 14
Old Fighting Cocks, Oakengates; rated 5 on August 7
The Boot Micropub, Wellington; rated 5 on July 24
Go Greek, Wellington; rated 5 on August 14
Bubble CiTea in Telford Centre; rated 5 on July 29
Oh My Cod, Oswestry; rated 3 on July 23
The Ol'Chemist, Shrewsbury; rated 4 on July 22
Divine Foods & Flames, Shrewsbury; rated 3 on July 16
Angel Bakes, Telford; rated 4 on July 15