Around 30 flags were fixed on lamp posts in Mount Pleasant Road over the weekend amid a politically-charged summer, with immigration a major talking point.

Now the Shrewsbury Green Party has called for the flags to come down, citing links to the national “Operation Raise The Colours” campaign, which has been organised by long-time Tommy Robinson ally Andy Saxon, according to Hope Not Hate.

Councillor Julian Dean said: “The Shrewsbury Green Party is calling for an end to the intimidatory campaign of flying unauthorised flags in the town.

Councillor Julian Dean in front of a Union flag. He described the raising of flags on lamp posts in Shrewsbury as part of an "intimidatory campaign"

“Individuals and organisations have every right to fly flags on their property to demonstrate their beliefs, whether these are related to nationhood, to solidarity with Palestinians or support for LGBT+ rights.

“But imposing flags along main residential streets in Shrewsbury without consultation or any sort of agreement with communities is anti-democratic.

“It imposes a particular version of supposed patriotism on everyone else – a version more often seen in Northern Ireland where it undoubtedly symbolises dangerously divided communities.

“Whatever the intentions of those putting up these flags, it is clear that many feel worried and intimidated by their presence – especially given the far-right origins of the 'Operation Raise the Colours' campaign.”

Shropshire Council’s new Liberal Democrat leadership said it would not go out of its way to “police people” putting up flags on lampposts and local authority property unless there were safety issues.

Councillor Dean added: “It’s not good enough for Shropshire Council to choose to turn a blind eye to the unauthorised use of lampposts as flagpoles, especially given the tensions these flags are creating in communities.

“In a democracy we defend the rights of both majorities and minorities. Shropshire Council must stand up for those who feel under threat by making it clear that the imposition of flags in this way is not acceptable.

“Council leaders should make a clear statement that they support everyone's right to live without feeling intimidated or excluded, and that they will take the opportunity to remove unauthorised flags when it's safe to do so.”