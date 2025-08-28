Emergency Alert test 2025: This is when the Emergency Alert will be sounded and who will receive it

Millions of West Midlanders will receive an emergency alert text in September 2025.

Here’s exactly when the alert will be sent and what those who receive it can expect

Millions of phones across the UK will receive an Emergency Alert text as part of a nationwide test in September as the Government gives the system a trial run.

The text message will be accompanied by a “siren” sound. A previous test took place in spring 2023 and since then it has been used in the case of extreme weather.

It’s been in the works for years, but will you receive the next message and when could this be?

When is the Emergency Alert test in 2025?

The government has confirmed that the second nationwide test of the Emergency Alert system is to take place at 3pm on Sunday, September 7. The previous one also took place on a Sunday.

Millions of people will receive the text message. It will be accompanied by a siren-like sound and it will vibrate for roughly ten seconds.

Even if your phone is set to silent, it will still make a loud noise. The test will be accompanied by a message that will appear on your screen, making it clear the alert is only a test.

Pat McFadden, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Wolverhampton Labour MP, explained: “Emergency Alerts have the potential to save lives, allowing us to share essential information rapidly in emergency situations including extreme storms. Just like the fire alarm in your house, it’s important we test the system so that we know it will work if we need it.

“This test is part of our action plan to build resilience across the whole country and secure the nation under the Plan for Change - from the £1 billion we’re investing in a new network of National Biosecurity Centres to the £4.2 billion we’re investing to build a new generation of flood defences to protect local communities.”

Who will receive the Emergency Alert text?

Since the initial test two years ago, the system has been used on a handful of occasions - particularly around extreme weather. Alerts were sent out during Storm Darragh in 2024 and again in early 2025 for Storm Éowyn - the latter being its largest use so far.

The alerts can only be sent by the emergency services, government departments, agencies and public bodies that deal with emergencies. And you may get them in the event of severe flooding, fires and extreme weather - for example.

The test at 3pm on September 7 will be sent to all phones in the UK, the government has confirmed. It adds that there are approximately 87 million mobile phones in the country.

What happens when you get an emergency alert?

The messages are usually sent to mobile phones - but could also be sent to tablets. Your device will make a loud siren-like sound, even if it’s set on silent, vibrate and read out the alert.

The sound and vibration will last for about 10 seconds. An alert will include a phone number or a link to the GOV.UK website for more information.

You’ll get alerts based on your current location - not where you live or work. You do not need to turn on location services to receive alerts.