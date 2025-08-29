Minister says 'a lot of things have changed' as talks continue over £39m Shrewsbury relief road bill

Work was paused on the controversial project in June after the incoming Liberal Democrat administration, long-term critics of the scheme while in opposition at Shropshire Council, declared the road "simply unaffordable".

Prior to that, a programme of enablement works had been started by the previous council in an effort to get the heavily delayed scheme off the ground - despite an emerging funding gap of up to £176 million, which the previous administration believed would be funded by central government.

Costs for the 4-mile road are estimated to have risen from an initial estimate of around £87m to over £210m, which led to the Lib Dem council calling time on the road virtually instantly after being elected this year.

The council says it intends to cancel the scheme completely, although a final decision would need to be approved by full council.