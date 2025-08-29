Shropshire Star
Close

Minister says 'a lot of things have changed' as talks continue over £39m Shrewsbury relief road bill

Discussions are still ongoing over the £39m bill for Shrewsbury's failed North West Relief Road project, the government has said.

Plus
By Mike Sheridan
Published

Work was paused on the controversial project in June after the incoming Liberal Democrat administration, long-term critics of the scheme while in opposition at Shropshire Council, declared the road "simply unaffordable".

Prior to that, a programme of enablement works had been started by the previous council in an effort to get the heavily delayed scheme off the ground - despite an emerging funding gap of up to £176 million, which the previous administration believed would be funded by central government.

Costs for the 4-mile road are estimated to have risen from an initial estimate of around £87m to over £210m, which led to the Lib Dem council calling time on the road virtually instantly after being elected this year.

The council says it intends to cancel the scheme completely, although a final decision would need to be approved by full council.

Future Roads Minister Lilian Greenwood during a visit to discuss the new M54/M6 link road earlier this week
Future Roads Minister Lilian Greenwood during a visit to discuss the new M54/M6 link road earlier this week

Similar stories

Most popular