Father-of-two David McCreadie, aged 45, died on June 21 last year after his black KTM 1290 Superduke was involved in a road collision with a silver Ford Focus outside Salop Leisure on the outskirts of Shrewsbury.

Mr McCreadie and Shazad Banaras, driving the Ford Mustang, overtook one another coming off Emstrey island moments before the crash, an inquest heard.

After the collision, Mr Banaras's dashcam captured him saying: “That’s not my fault, oh my god, he thought I was racing him,” as he drove away from the scene.

David McCreadie died after a crash on the B4380 at Emstrey Bank, on the outskirts of Shrewsbury

Mr Banaras is not being charged by the Crown Prosecution Service based on the evidence available. The coroner recorded a conclusion of road traffic collision.

Mr McCreadie lived in Broseley, Shropshire and was born in Wolverhampton. He worked as a labourer.

An inquest into his tragic death was held at a packed Shropshire Coroner’s Court, Guildhall, Shrewsbury, where there were many of his loved ones including his mother Marilyn and partner Sharon Hurst.

Also there was Lorna Harding, who, along with her daughter Cari, held Mr McCreadie's hands while he died.

Mr Banaras was there with his wife and mother, and there were also six police officers in the courtroom.

Footage from the Mustang showed it pull up in the right hand lane at Emstrey island, before Mr McCreadie then pulled up to its left.

Loud hip-hop music could be heard blaring from the Mustang.

The footage then showed both vehicles pull away from the lights onto the B4380 towards Salop Leisure.