Council's rising star, Hannah, led it's response to the Covid pandemic

Hannah Thomas

Hannah Thomas, community wellbeing manager, has been shortlisted for the Local Government Chronicle, Rising Star award which celebrates young local government officers who are making change happen and taking difficult decisions. The winner will be announced at an awards ceremony in London in July.

Over the last two years Hannah has worked tirelessly to support the Coronavirus efforts and keep Shropshire’s residents safe and well. More recently she supported hundreds of residents and businesses affected by severe flooding.

She was nominated for the prestigious award by head of joint partnerships for Shropshire Council, Penny Bason.

“Hannah Thomas is Shropshire’s Rising Star. The pandemic has allowed Shropshire Council and partners to see her enormous ability and emerging strengths as a leader. No task has been too great or small, no adversity or change to practice insurmountable." Penny said.

“Her leadership and ability to develop positive relationships across all levels has been at the forefront of our impressive action to reduce the effect of Covid on our communities.

“She has developed a strong team and new partnerships with communities, community groups, many Shropshire Council teams, the NHS, town and parish councils and with Shropshire Council’s elected members.”

Hannah's achievements over the last two years include setting up four Lateral Flow testing sites, carrying out welfare checks on shielding residents, visiting communities and school to give COVID-19 advice and support, mapping 600 community groups and businesses to connect people to the local support on offer and training new and redeployed staff. She also coordinates Bob the mobile vaccination bus and uses data and intelligence to target areas of inequality.

She said: “This has come as a huge surprise to me and I feel extremely honoured to not only have been shortlisted for the award but also to have been nominated in the first place.

“My work has changed considerably since the pandemic started and the work we have achieved as a team is as a result of the commitment and dedication of every team member.

“The public support throughout the pandemic has also been incredible. We have witnessed, with huge admiration, the goodwill and community support across this very rural county. Working alongside us in the public sector, communities have risen to every challenge the pandemic has provided.”

Cabinet member for public health, Councillor Simon Jones, said:

“I am incredibly proud of Hannah and what she has achieved. Hannah and her team have played a vital role during the pandemic and I have no doubt that they will continue to make a significant contribution to the lives of Shropshire’s residents.