All-female team of construction staff encouraging women to look beyond gender stereotypes

L-R Ffion Hobbs, Holly Edwards, Josephine Jarrett, Danielle Davies, Amanda Crane and Teresa Cross.

Currently, women only make up 14 per cent of the construction industry, but educational providers are helping this figure to rise, with 37 per cent of people who enter the industry through higher education courses now being women.

The construction staff at Shrewsbury Colleges Group are eager to contribute as much as possible by encouraging young women to enrol onto their construction courses.

Amanda Crane, a progression specialist who coordinates all industry placements within construction for Shrewsbury Colleges Group, believes that right now is an especially exciting time to be working in construction trades.

She said: "I love working alongside these professionals in construction as this area of employment is currently booming.

"Employers are keen to give young people an opportunity to prove themselves, leading to many success stories."

SCG’s female construction staff all have different backgrounds in the industry and decided to pursue their trades for different reasons.

Danielle, who teaches plumbing and gas, discovered her interest in the trade at a young age.

She said: "I first became interested in a career in plumbing at the age of 13 when I took part in work experience with a local plumbing company and loved it."

For Ffion Hobbs, working in construction was a family tradition: "I came into construction by following in the footsteps of my grandfather who was a bench joiner and my mother who did building studies," she said.

"I always enjoyed practical subjects and working with my hands, as well as designing and making products, all of which a bench joinery course and an apprenticeship allowed me to do."

Danielle was drawn to plumbing because she loves problem-solving, she added: "The thing I enjoy most about plumbing and working within the construction industry is the challenges you face and the satisfaction you get when you overcome and solve them, no two days are the same."