Fresh signage planned for historic Shrewsbury building as part of restoration project

Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings had the scaffolding removed from the Jubilee Tower

Historic England has asked Shropshire Council for permission to add ‘wayfinding’ signs at a number of locations around the Flaxmill Maltings site in Shrewsbury.

The building has been the subject of a stunning restoration project funded with £20.7m from the lottery.

In total there would be 27 signs, which are to be installed before the building opens later this year.

The application states: “The proposals are deemed to have a positive impact on both the character of the site and the experiences of those who will use it in future.

“The signage scheme is necessary for the site and key to creating a positive experience for the new users of the Flaxmill Maltings.

“Its physical impact of the fabric of the buildings will be minimal and the visual impact will not crowd or detract from them.”

Planning officers will also decide on proposals to convert barns for recreation facilities, and a free standing pool, at Aston Hall, Aston Munslow.

The application also asks for consent to install ground source heat pumps and a solar panel array.

Change of use is being sought on land at New England Lane in Highley which would allow for the creation of 14 holiday lodges.

The proposal also includes plans for a reception and toilet building, as well as access for vehicles and pedestrians.

Three detached bungalows could be build on land at the back of 67 to 75 Shropshire Street in Market Drayton if the application is given the green light.

Meanwhile Telford & Wrekin Council will be asked to give permission for a new telecommunications mast.

The Hutchinson 3G mast would be based at Whitchurch Drive in Wellington and would replace the existing pole with a new 18 metre one.