Child of five is a carer, Rotarians are told

Speaking to members of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club, Simon Jones, team co-ordinator for Shropshire Young Carers, said the five year old’s mum had bad epilepsy.

He said that as time has gone on, the child has had to spend more time at home with her mother.

“It is difficult for them,” said Simon, “and to see them in the street they don’t look any different to any other child.”

In another case, a girl of 14 was the ‘mother’ in the home. She prepared breakfast, then went to school and did the housework on her return.

“It was a 20-hour day for her,” said Simon. “She went on to university and she is a great success story. It is all about determination.

“A young carer, who is under the age of 18, is looking after a family member with a disability or mental illness, finding that they have to cope with so many different situations, from housework to looking after siblings. These siblings don’t go anywhere because the ill person comes first.

“As a service we give support and respite to young carers and sometimes they come to groups and meet other kids. We do crafts and games and fashion and make them laugh.

“We organise group activities and for many of them going to the park is a dream.”

Simon Jones (left) is welcomed to Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club by president Johnathan Callwood. Photo: Peter Love

Said Simon: “The main thing is awareness. We ask whether there is a young person in the household and mention Young Carers. We search for young carers and get them involved. We can then give them support and help.”

There was a situation where a young child was looking after a single dad. The doctor wouldn’t say that the medication should be done, but the child was the one giving the medication.

“We are trying more and more to get GPs throughout the county involved and we recognise that schools are the best places to identify young carers.”

Currently Shropshire Young Carers have a total of 196 children under their umbrella. “But there are loads more out there that we haven’t spotted and haven’t seen,” said Simon.

“Activities currently being developed for older young carers include meeting with benefits people for financial advice. Even cooking to give them other life skills.”

Simon added: “If a family wish to make a referral, they can call 0345 678 9021 which is also the number for professionals and our usual first point of contact.

“They will be able to take the young carer details and also assess if there are any other appropriate services available to them.”

Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club president Johnathan Callwood said members would be giving full consideration to ways in which they could assist with a project that would benefit young carers.

Anyone who would like to know more about Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club can contact gdmw@hotmail.co.uk