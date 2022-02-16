Shrewsbury riverside transformation edges closer as councillors approve multi-million pound plans

An artist’s impression of how the project could look if the revamp of Shrewsbury goes ahead

Shropshire Council's cabinet approved the final Smithfield Riverside Development Framework at a meeting on Wednesday.

The document details plans for the riverside, which include creating a quayside, 270 new homes, hotels and a leisure facility including a cinema.

It also approved the option of building a multi-agency hub including the council's new HQ and the submission of a planning application to demolish the Pride Hill Centre, the Riverside Shopping Centre and the former Riverside Medical Practice at a cost of £3.85 million.

Councillors were positive about the ideas of a riverside revamp, but some were concerned about the bus station plans and the pace at which the project could start to move.

Porthill councillor Julian Dean said: "What's the rush? Moving the council to new premises may well make sense. But we're only just coming out of the pandemic.

"Bringing a hotel may make sense but we don't have an economic strategy in place. We also need a movement strategy.

"I hear the excitement in Dean Carroll's voice and that worries me."

Councillor Dean did say he thought the consultation process was "quite impressive" and the Smithfield Development Framework was "really interesting".

Councillor David Vasmer, who represents the Underdale area of Shrewsbury, raised transport concerns, saying: "If you look at the responses to this consultation, a lot were concerned about a lack of a bus station.