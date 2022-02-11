The Mount in Shrewsbury is Shropshire's most expensive road. Photo: Google

Property Solvers has looked at average sales prices from HM Land Registry since early 2016 to come up with its list of property hot spots and not so hot spots.

Top of the list is The Mount, in Shrewsbury, (SY3), where properties sold for an average of £1,250,000.

Next came Love Lane in Overton Common, Cheshire (SY14), where three properties sold for an average of £926,499.

Mayfield Drive in Shrewsbury came in third where three sales were made for an average of £830,833.

To get into the list there must have been at least three sales.

Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.”

“It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on Trefeglwys (SY17) sold for £2,850,000 and, at the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £50,000 and under on Meadow Place (SY1), Castle Court (SY13) and Tan Y Bryn (SY18)."

The top of the property pops also includes Ridgebourne Road, Shrewsbury, at £794,833; Condover Park, Condover (£789,583); Hyssington, Montgomery (£735,000); Kennedy Road, Shrewsbury (£687,000) and Shore Lane, Cressage (£685,612).

Some of the cheapest areas in comparison were:

Victoria Square, Llanidloes - £52,800

St Johns Park, Whitchurch - £60,493

Plas Padarn, Llanbadarn Fawr - £66,666

Glanynant, Upper Corris - £68,333

Alma House, Alma Street, Shrewsbury - £70,250

Brookfield Close, Weston Rhyn - £75,500

Chapel Street, Newtown - £76,166