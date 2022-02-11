Answers demanded on Shrewsbury health hub amid fears over surgery closures

Some residents fear the scheme to merge eight surgeries into a hub will result in practices closing. Meole councillor Bernie Bentick has written an open letter calling for clarity on location, GP numbers and open consultation.

In it, the Shropshire councillor said: "Dear Shropshire CCG, Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin ICS, over the past months, I have been closely following the potential development of a Shrewsbury Health Hub aimed at amalgamating ‘some or all’ services in our town centrally.

"Having consulted extensively with residents across Shrewsbury, raising this issue at town and county council, and petitioning for guarantees of public consultation, I have found real concern over these proposals.

"There are several key questions at play on this matter. I and most residents are not opposed to changes which enable further quality, adequately funded care in our county. However, this must be done following a meaningful consultation with patients.

"With that in mind, I would greatly appreciate a response to these three questions: Have the NHS CCG or ICS had any discussions about the potential location of a Shrewsbury Health Hub, and which parts of Shrewsbury are likely to be considered? With great worry about cuts in GPs per head, would the NHS CCG or ICS be able to reassure local patients that a Health Hub would not lead to further reductions in GP numbers? What plans have been put in place for a full public consultation on the matter at the earliest possible opportunity?"

The health hub move, which would affect 65,000 patients, would involve Mytton Oak Surgery, Radbrook Green Surgery, The Beeches Medical Practice, Claremont Bank Surgery, Belvidere Medical Practice, Marden Medical Practice, Marysville Medical Practice and South Hermitage Surgery.

Last month, health chiefs from the Shropshire Telford & Wrekin CCG attended a Shrewsbury Town Council meeting, committing to a consultation. A motion from Councillor Kate Halliday to set up a working group to look at the proposed health hub was accepted by fellow councillors.