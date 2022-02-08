BBC's Bluey and Bingo make a special visit to Darwin Shopping Centre

Bluey and Bingo are coming to Darwin Shopping Centre in Shrewsbury this month

The characters of Bluey and her sister Bingo will be visiting The Darwin shopping centre in Shrewsbury on Wednesday, February 23.

People can drop-in on the day, but also have the chance to book free online tickets in advance to secure their spot and have priority over on-the-day-drop-in visits.

Kevin Lockwood, Shrewsbury shopping centre manager, said: “We’re delighted that Bluey and Bingo will be paying us a visit, and the news has already generated a great deal of excitement on social media – amongst people of all ages.

“We look forward to seeing Bluey and Bingo, and their fans, on the day.”

Ahead of Bluey and Bingo’s visit The Darwin will be running a competition offering the chance to win a Bluey prize from The Entertainer.

The Entertainer will also be running an in-store ‘spot the difference’ live competition to win a £75 Bluey prize bundle.

The pups will be available at intervals between 11am and 3.30pm on the centre's middle level.