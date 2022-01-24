Notification Settings

Fire crew tackles van blaze in Shrewsbury

By Andrew Revill
Published:

Firefighters tackled a blazing van in Shrewsbury.

Stock image

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Clive Way in Shrewsbury just after 10am on Monday.

Crews used breathing apparatus and a hose to tackle the blaze which was affecting the cab of the van.

There was no police involvement at the scene.

Andrew Revill

By Andrew Revill

Senior Reporter for the Shropshire Star.

