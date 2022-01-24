Fire crew tackles van blaze in Shrewsbury

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Clive Way in Shrewsbury just after 10am on Monday.
Crews used breathing apparatus and a hose to tackle the blaze which was affecting the cab of the van.
There was no police involvement at the scene.
Firefighters tackled a blazing van in Shrewsbury.
