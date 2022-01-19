Grant scheme launched for groups offering self-isolation support

The Self-isolation Grant Scheme is available for organisations including community groups that help people access essentials at home

Community Resource, formerly known as Shropshire Rural Communities Charity (RCC), is offering grants between £500 and £7,000 for projects that help people who have faced challenges including loneliness, isolation and poor mental health because of the pandemic.

The scheme is being funded by Shropshire Council through the Local Authority Practical Support Fund and is open to organisations including charities, community groups and parish and town councils.

Julia Baron, CEO of Community Resource, said: “Covid 19 has impacted everyone in one way or another and has been, and continues to be, particularly challenging for people who are either required to or choose to self-isolate or significantly reduce their social contact.

“This scheme will provide extra help to local organisations offering practical support to assist people in their area, so I encourage Shropshire groups to find out more and apply.”

Councillor Simon Jones, Shropshire Council portfolio holder for adult social care and public health said: “We’re delighted to be working with Community Resource to fund community organisations who are getting this much needed support out to people who have been and continue to be affected by the pandemic.

“With this support we hope that people will start to feel connected and involved with others in their communities in the ways that best suit them.”

The fund has been established in recognition of the needs people may have with both accessing essentials and support to help maintain or improve mental wellbeing.

It can fund core costs to support day-to-day running of a project and direct costs associated with delivering it including staff, material, equipment and volunteer expenses.