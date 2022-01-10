Notification Settings

Three vehicle crash near Shrewsbury's Preston island

By Charlotte BentleyShrewsburyPublished:

Three cars were involved in a crash near an island in Shrewsbury.

No one was trapped in the crash which happened around 6.50pm on Monday evening.

Emergency services were called to the A5 to an incident which happened between Preston island to junction seven on the M54.

A fire log entry from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 18:48 on Monday, 10 January, 2022, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place.

"Three fire appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury and Wellington. An operations officer was in attendance.

"Three vehicle RTC, crews made two vehicles electronically safe, no persons trapped."

Shrewsbury
Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley

Senior Reporter@CharlotteB_Star

Senior Reporter for the Shropshire Star. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

