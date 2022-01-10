Three vehicle crash near Shrewsbury's Preston island

No one was trapped in the crash which happened around 6.50pm on Monday evening.

Emergency services were called to the A5 to an incident which happened between Preston island to junction seven on the M54.

A fire log entry from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 18:48 on Monday, 10 January, 2022, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place.

"Three fire appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury and Wellington. An operations officer was in attendance.