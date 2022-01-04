Notification Settings

CCTV images released after late-night Shrewsbury town centre assault

By Charlotte BentleyShrewsburyPublished: Last Updated:

CCTV images have been released of a man police want to speak to in relation to a late-night assault in Shrewsbury town centre.

CCTV from an assault in Shrewsbury
At around 4am on Thursday, December 9, a 27-year-old man was assaulted outside Now Cars in Castle Gates, where he suffered facial injuries. The suspect then left the scene.

Officers are keen to speak to the man captured in the CCTV images, as they believe he was in the area at the time and may have vital information regarding the incident.

The man is described as white, in his early 20s, around 5ft 10in, and wearing a green khaki puffer-style jacket.

West Mercia Police is also asking for anyone who was in the area at the time who may have witnessed the incident, or have dash cam footage, to get in touch.

Anyone with any information or footage is asked to visit the force's website quoting incident 22/110207/21 of 9 December, 2021, or to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

