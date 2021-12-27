Notification Settings

Shrewsbury private school's former head of IT accused of stealing computers

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished:

A private school's former head of IT appeared in court accused of stealing computers with the intention of selling them for profit.

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 15/01/2021 - Shrewsbury Justice Centre / Shrewsbury Crown Court - GV 2021..

Neil Allen, who used to be IT boss at Shrewsbury School, is alleged to have carried out crimes over a period of almost five years from June 2014 to March 2019.

The 60-year-old appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court along with fellow accused Richard John Leach, aged 53.

Allen, of Jordash Court, Bedfordwell Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex, and Leach, of Orchard Way, West Sussex, are both charged with two counts of fraud and one count of conspiracy to steal.

They will return to court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on February 7.

