Shrewsbury private school's former head of IT accused of stealing computers

Neil Allen, who used to be IT boss at Shrewsbury School, is alleged to have carried out crimes over a period of almost five years from June 2014 to March 2019.

The 60-year-old appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court along with fellow accused Richard John Leach, aged 53.

Allen, of Jordash Court, Bedfordwell Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex, and Leach, of Orchard Way, West Sussex, are both charged with two counts of fraud and one count of conspiracy to steal.