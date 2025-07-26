'They would be a win-win-win' - Shropshire MP pitches rainwater pipe scheme to cut flood risk and water bills
A new scheme encouraging housing developers to add unique water pipes to new-build homes that would "reduce the risk of flooding" has been proposed by a Shropshire MP.
By Luke Powell
MP for Shrewsbury, Julia Buckley, has met with the Minister for Flooding, Emma Hardy, this week to discuss her plan for a new bill that would incentivise housing developers to install "special" rainwater pipes in new-build properties.
The Labour MP said these pipes would collect and store rainwater for non-drinking uses such as toilet flushing, garden watering and car washing.
Mrs Buckley described her proposal as a "small MP piping up with a big idea".