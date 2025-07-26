'They would be a win-win-win' - Shropshire MP pitches rainwater pipe scheme to cut flood risk and water bills

MP for Shrewsbury, Julia Buckley, has met with the Minister for Flooding, Emma Hardy, this week to discuss her plan for a new bill that would incentivise housing developers to install "special" rainwater pipes in new-build properties.

The Labour MP said these pipes would collect and store rainwater for non-drinking uses such as toilet flushing, garden watering and car washing.

Julia Buckley MP (left) met with Minister for Flooding Emma Hardy this week to discuss her proposal

Mrs Buckley described her proposal as a "small MP piping up with a big idea".