Run, Run Rudolph! Salopians kick off celebrations with Christmas Day Park Run

Christmas Day Park Run at the Quarry

While many across the county were bounding down the stairs to see what Santa had brought them, and others prepared to slave over Christmas dinner, hardy Park Runners were down at the Quarry in Shrewsbury, rattling out a morning 5km so they could enjoy their turkey, chocolate and glasses of Bucks Fizz guilt free.

There were festive jumpers and Santa costumes galore as well as plenty of smiles as runners, some with their faithful pooches, braved the grey, drizzly weather to race around the circuit. There was even an accordion player making music while he ran.

It will be a welcome boost for Park Run enthusiasts, who have missed out on plenty of weekly races during the coronavirus pandemic in order to stop the spread of infection.

A race was also cancelled in recent weeks due to flooding in Shrewsbury, so runners will be glad to end the year on a high.

Elsewhere, Christmas Day church services were taking place across the county.

St Chad's Church in Shrewsbury was well attended, starting bright and early at 8am.

A socially distanced congregation enjoyed singing during the service at the Grade I-listed church, which was decorated with bright lights and trees.

