Fire service attend single vehicle crash in Shrewsbury

By Andrew RevillShrewsburyPublished:

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service attended a road traffic collision on Whitchurch Road on Wednesday evening.

Stock image

One fire crew was dispatched from the Shrewsbury station, and on arrival the crew found one car had collided with street furniture on Whitchurch Road.

We understand that WMAS and West Mercia Police were also in attendance.

Andrew Revill

By Andrew Revill

Senior Reporter for the Shropshire Star.

