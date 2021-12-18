A night on shift with the Bill

At around 10.30pm, officers on the shift for Operation Christmas Presence, were gathered for a briefing on what to expect on the night.

First Supt Bill did a quick equipment check to ensure that he had all the essentials required. This includes his stab vest, radio, hat (freshly brushed with the badge polished), and perhaps less essential, sweeties.

It didn't take long for the shift to be called into action. By 11.15pm they were attending their first incident.

WM Police tweeted: "First call of the night is to Butchers [sic] Row following an altercation inside one of the bars. Officers are currently speaking to possible witnesses."

From Butcher Row, the officers and Supt Bill went to a popular Shrewsbury watering hole to do a routine licensing check.

At 11.52pm: "From responding to reports of an altercation, to checking clubs around the town making sure they have the correct licensing, officers on tonight’s shift have a very varied role."

Just after midnight there was a routine traffic stop to deal with. Little more than reminding the driver to switch their headlights on, even in the well-lit streets of Shrewsbury town.

At 12.16am: "Officers pulled a driver over who didn’t realise their lights weren’t turned on. Once their lights were back on they were able to continue their journey - albeit a little embarrassed!"

Coming up to 1am and officers had a more serious matter to attend to. They had received reports of an injured man.

At 12.48am: "Now responding to reports of a man with a facial injury. Officers are currently speaking to the man, and calming the situation to get a better understanding as to how he may have received the injury."

Fortunately the injury was not serious, and the man was sent on his merry way.

At 1.08am: "After speaking to the man, who was slightly intoxicated, and calming him down we learnt the injury was from a fall. We made sure he was okay and then he was able to walk home."

As the night wore on, the earlier incident on Butcher Row has developed, and a man was arrested for an alleged assault.

At 2.43am: "A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault, following the incident earlier this evening on Butchers [sic] Row. Officers have also arrested another man on suspicion of assault following a separate incident in the town. A lot happening as we come towards the end of the shift."