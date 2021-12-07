Notification Settings

Emergency crews attend Shrewsbury crash

By Andrew RevillShrewsburyPublished:

Emergency services attended a road traffic accident in Roden, Shrewsbury today (Tuesday, December 7).

We understand that the traffic accident involved two vehicles, one a car and another a 4x4 towing a trailer. The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that three people were involved, one of whom received oxygen and trauma care by fire service personnel.

Earlier this morning, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to assist at a road traffic accident involving three cars on the A525 at Eglwys Cross near Whitchurch.

One crew was mobilised from Whitchurch station to assist in freeing one woman who was trapped after the crash. The air ambulance attended, but we understand that she was taken by road to hospital.

Andrew Revill

By Andrew Revill

Senior Reporter for the Shropshire Star.

