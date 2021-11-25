Teacher who had devastating stroke returns to Shropshire

Lucy Ward is described by her family as 'brilliant, beautiful and brave'

Lucy Ward, from Cross Houses near Shrewsbury, was working as an English language teacher in Siracusa in Sicily when she had a severe stroke which affected her brainstem.

Her sister Patricia set up a crowdfunding campaign to help meet the expense of bringing her back home in an air ambulance and to help pay for her ongoing care and rehabilitation.

Thanks to the donations to the fund, Lucy was brought back by private air ambulance on Tuesday this week, and will continue to receive care and rehab but now much closer to her family.

In an update posted on the fundraising page on Monday, Lucy's sister Patricia said: "Thank you so much to everyone who has donated to Lucy's fund so far. We are so grateful for your support. Thanks to your donations and some offline contributions of funding we have been able to arrange to bring Lucy home.

"We will be continuing to run the fundraiser to help to cover any as yet unknown expenses, medical or otherwise, that may arise as Lucy continues her recovery. Bringing her home is just the first step on a long road, so if you would like to contribute still we would be extremely grateful."

Prior to emergency surgery, doctors in Sicily had warned Lucy's loved ones that they did not know if she would live, but she battled through and despite the devastating effects of the stroke, was able to communicate that she wanted to be brought home. Not only that, but doctors in Sicily agreed that it would be better for her if Lucy's wishes could be met.