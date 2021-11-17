Successful foodbank drive

By Andrew Revill

Students from a Shropshire school have collected over 1,000 items for a foodbank.

Meole Brace students Ella Langstaff and Josh Tso with some of the donations
Students from Meole Brace School in Shrewsbury have collected over 1,000 items as part of the school's Autumn Foodbank Drive.

Each term tutor groups are given a list of items that are in demand and the group who collect the most items win prizes. This term's winners were group 7ZT who contributed 95 items to the overall total.

In its fifth year, the partnership between Meole Brace School and Shrewsbury Foodbank Plus has gone from strength to strength with many items donated over the years.

Karen Williams of the Shrewsbury Foodbank Plus said: “The support we have had from Meole Brace School over the years has been great. It is great to see so many students engaging with these drives and recognising the importance of them for helping their local community."

Owen Roberts, a teacher at Meole Brace School, added: “Our students are always really keen to get involved and this time was no different. The range of items was impressive as well – from dog food to cleaning products – students really wanted to make a difference.”

Andrew Revill

By Andrew Revill

Senior Reporter for the Shropshire Star.

