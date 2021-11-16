Rotary Tree of Light is installed in Shrewsbury church

The Tree of Light

The Tree of Light will be on show until December 20, but there will not be a dedication service this year.

The tree is being enhanced by new display cabinets and there are also new, lighter display boards.

Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club, which organises the popular Tree of Light, has agreed to support, in equal shares, The Food Hub, Sundorne Youth Club and Severndale School Futures.

Over the last five years the Tree of Light has supported 16 charities and the names of the organisations to be supported this year has been included on sponsor letters which were distributed earlier in the month.

This year the club has made it easier for people to purchase their Tree of Light dedication online at shrewsburyrotary.co.uk

If donations are gift aided this will add 25p to every pound donated.