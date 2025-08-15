Fresh images show how riverside flats planned for a prominent Shrewsbury location would look

The images have been submitted to Shropshire Council as part of a planning application from Frankwell Quay Developments and Engrailed Cross Investments, for Shrewsbury's Frankwell Quay Warehouse.

The warehouse is a prominent building between Shrewsbury's Frankwell Car Park and Theatre Severn.

Under the original plans the three-storey building would be renovated, with a significant extension adding a third and fourth floor.

An image included with the application to show how the building could look. Picture: Shropshire Council planning portal

The latest images give an impression of how the building could look in the setting, but also show the addition of a fifth floor.

Other drawings have also been added to the submission, which show the detail of how the building would look from different sides.

A drawing included with the application to show how the building could look next to Theatre Severn. Picture: Shropshire Council planning portal

The warehouse is opposite Frankwell's Stew building, which has been redeveloped in recent months and years.

The original application proposed a café/restaurant on the ground floor, with residential apartments on the floors above.

A drawing included when the application was submitted.

It emerged last year that Theatre Severn, which is owned and run by Shropshire Council, and the Theatre Trust had voiced objections to the plan.

Their concerns centred on the expectations of residents around noise, with worries about the potential for complaints which could impact the theatre.

An image to show how the development could look from Shrewsbury's Welsh Bridge. Picture: Shropshire Council planning portal

In an official response they said: "We have serious concerns that the conversion of the warehouse into residential accommodation, as per the planning application, will have a detrimental effect on the future sustainability of Theatre Severn."

They added: "There is no consideration within the noise assessment of the most significant source of noise around the theatre, the operation of the main loading bay, which is adjacent to the north elevation of the development.

"The loading bay is frequently in use overnight. It is used by a variety of vehicles including 44ft articulated lorries which are manoeuvred, coupled and uncoupled in the yard throughout the night.

"In addition to vehicle noise and emissions, you have the noise of the loading and unloading itself which generally involves, amongst other things, heavy flight cases being wheeled up and down non- slip aluminium ramps, something which is inherently noisy.

"The normal operation of the theatre will inevitably cause disturbance to residential properties in close proximity of the loading bay."

A decision on the proposal will be taken at a later date.