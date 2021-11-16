Home grown Shropshire play JABS adds a "booster tour" as demand for tickets grows

The cast of JABS

JABS, which was written by Chris Eldon Lee, based on the experiences of Shropshire vaccinator Sally Tonge, and the types of people she came across during her time in a vaccination centre.

After sell-out shows in Bishop’s Castle and Wellington this month, the final performance at Cross Houses on Saturday November 20 has also sold out.

An extra matinee at the Cross Houses Community Centre has been arranged at 3.30 that day.

And that's not all. A new spring tour of the show will kick off at the Talbot Theatre in Whitchurch on March 11.

And on April 27 JABS will return to Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn after two shows there earlier this year were extremely well received.

They performers will then be venturing out of the county to Solihull, Smethwick, Stafford and beyond.

Creator Chris said JABSis believed to be the first play to be set in a covid 19 vaccination centre.

“It has exceeded all our expectations,” says Chris.

"attracting an average of over 100 people per performance and earning so many plaudits that our hand has been forced into embarking on ‘JABS - the Booster Tour’ next year”.

For tickets for the show at Cross Houses, phone 01743 761795.