Shrewsbury group's vow to help flood victims after prize for Covid support

Belle Vue and Coleham Community Action Group members Kate Halliday, John Ingham, Karen Parry and Tony Parsons

Now Belle Vue Community Action Group is planning to use the £1,000 prize to support people hit by floods.

The group won the Shropshire Large Village category in the Outstanding Community Awards 2021, for its work during the coronavirus pandemic, and for its efforts in helping implement a “school street” scheme outside Coleham Primary School. The initiative to ban cars from the road outside the school during the times children arrive and leave has been hailed a success, with other schools in the town keen to follow suit.

More than 100 people from the area put their names forward to volunteer during the pandemic.

Some of the work volunteers did during the lockdowns included running a phone line seven days a week to take requests for support, fetching shopping and medication and walking people’s dogs.

They also delivered Christmas hampers during the festive period.

When the school street programme got underway, volunteers from the group were there for the first couple of weeks to help set up, make sure motorists were obeying the new rules and look after youngsters as they crossed the road.

The Coleham area of Shrewsbury was hit with flooding last year

The area has long been known for its community spirit. Residents and business owners came to the fore during the flooding disasters in the last two years. People carried supplies to stranded elderly people by boat, before mucking in to help with the clean up afterwards.

Belle Vue councillor Kate Halliday hailed the work of volunteers, in particular group chair John Ingham, Vicki Payne from The Prince of Wales pub, and secretary Karen Parry.

“The community action group has been amazing in providing support to the local community. The members of the community who have volunteered have made a huge difference. I am very proud to be involved in this group.