Firefighters scrambled to Shropshire bonfires

Bonfire night fireworks

At about 4.30pm one fire crew was dispatched from Minsterley to reports of a fire in a field in the Stretton Heath/ Halfway House area.

The crew had to use two hosereel jets to put the blaze out but they had done the job by 4.53pm when they declared a stop to the incident.

Later on a crew was scrambled from Shrewsbury fire station to Kynaston Road in the town at 12.25am on Saturday to reports of a fire in the open.