Firefighters scrambled to Shropshire bonfires

At about 4.30pm one fire crew was dispatched from Minsterley to reports of a fire in a field in the Stretton Heath/ Halfway House area.
The crew had to use two hosereel jets to put the blaze out but they had done the job by 4.53pm when they declared a stop to the incident.
Later on a crew was scrambled from Shrewsbury fire station to Kynaston Road in the town at 12.25am on Saturday to reports of a fire in the open.
There they found a bonfire had been left burning unattended. They used buckets of water to put it out had had the job done by 12.49am.