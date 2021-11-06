Firefighters scrambled to Shropshire bonfires

Firefighters were scrambled to deal with three separate bonfires that were out of control in Shrewsbury and near Minsterley on Friday night (Nov 5).

At about 4.30pm one fire crew was dispatched from Minsterley to reports of a fire in a field in the Stretton Heath/ Halfway House area.

The crew had to use two hosereel jets to put the blaze out but they had done the job by 4.53pm when they declared a stop to the incident.

Later on a crew was scrambled from Shrewsbury fire station to Kynaston Road in the town at 12.25am on Saturday to reports of a fire in the open.

There they found a bonfire had been left burning unattended. They used buckets of water to put it out had had the job done by 12.49am.

