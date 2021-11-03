Popular Shrewsbury restaurant closes 'due to unforeseen circumstances'

Bistro Jacques in Shrewsbury has closed

Bistro Jacques, in Mardol, Shrewsbury, has permanently closed it doors, it was confirmed yesterday.

A statement released on social media by the restaurant said: "Due to unforeseen circumstances it's with great sadness to announce that Bistro Jacques has made the decision to permanently close its doors.

"We'd like to thank our customers for all the support over the years."

More than 400 comments have so far flooded in, with people saying they feel "totally gutted" and that it is "such a shame".

The restaurant had closed on October 22 due to an issue with its extraction system. A statement said: "Due to a major issue with our extraction system we will unfortunately be closed until we are able to get it fixed.

"We are in the process of emailing and calling anyone who is booked in this weekend. We apologise for the inconvenience."

And it was closed in late June for "essential maintenance".

The venue opened in May 2012 and has been a popular fixture in the town centre.