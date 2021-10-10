Hundreds run new route for Shrewsbury Half Marathon

Shrewsbury Half Marathon 2021

There were fine and dry conditions as the group gathered at the Greenhous West Mid Showground in Shrewsbury on Sunday morning.

The two-lap race started and finished at the venue, following a different route to usual, and was won by Andrew Butler with a time of around one hour and 17 minutes.

The event was organised by UKRunChat, an official affiliated club and online community for those with a passion for running.

Event organiser Joe Williams said: "We are delighted with how it went. There's been lots of positive comments.

"There were 581 starters which is about a third of what it usually is, but I think as people become more confident they will return to these types of events."

Shrewsbury-based running group, the Shropshire Shufflers, was represented by around 50 members.

The club launched in 1981 and now has about 700 members.

Membership secretary Jan Cook, who took part, said: "We love running and we're proud to be Salopians.

"Last year some of us did it virtually but it's great to be back this year."

The Shropshire Shufflers at Shrewsbury Half Marathon 2021

Paul Aston, Riccardo Pensa, Al Dean, Ash Wilkes, Claire Sproston, John Taylor, James Ellis from UKRunChat

Justin Shirra and Paul Slater, who are both members of the Shrewsbury-based triathlon club SYtri, also decided to give the course a go this year.

Justin, of Shrewsbury, completed his first half marathon in 1987 but suffered a set back last year when he had a heart attack.

Ahead of the event, the 55-year-old said he was keen to take on the course and had received lots of support over the last year.

Justin Shirra and Paul Slater from Shrewsbury

Paul, 51, who runs the Trotting Mare pub in Overton-on-Dee, has taken on several running events recently – including an Ironman.

He joked that he hoped to set a good time, adding: "I've got to do this and then get to work to get the roast dinners on."

Ash Wilks, 37, from Stoke, was one of the pacers who supported the runners at the event.

Ash said he had done the Shrewsbury Half Marathon several times in the past.

"It's nice to be back to live events," added Ash, who has been running for more than eight years.

"A lot of virtual events have happened but it's good to be back with other people."

Sally Jameson from Wem with poppies Holly Earl and Joseph Pikna

Three-year-old Otis Grant from Sedgley waiting for auntie Meg Phillips

Sally Jameson, 24, of Wem, had also been training for the event with Go Rogue Fitness for a year.

She said: "This time last year I couldn't run five minutes.

"I've been training four to five times a week to get myself ready. It's a nice day for it."

Volunteers from the Royal British Legion also attended the event, with some dressed as huge poppies to promote its Poppy Appeal.